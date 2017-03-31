Oshawa man faces mischief charges in anti-Muslim graffiti case

A 56-year-old man has been charged after a police investigation into more than a dozen instances of anti-Muslim graffiti in communities east of Toronto.

Messages police describe as “anti-Muslim phrases” had been spraypainted on Durham Regional Transit property in Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and Oshawa.

Police said there were 15 incidents of the graffiti within about a month.

The suspect was arrested without incident on Thursday after police said he was observed vandalizing a bus shelter in Oshawa.

Joseph Porco of Oshawa has been charged with 15 counts of mischief under $5,000.