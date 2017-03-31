Edmonton sports

More
Canada
March 31, 2017 3:14 pm
Updated: March 31, 2017 3:18 pm

Sherwood Park’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins silver at world figure skating championships

By Staff The Canadian Press

Kaetlyn Osmond, of Canada, holds her face after free program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, on Friday, March 31, 2017.

AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev
A A

Canada has won a pair of medals in the women’s competition at the world figure skating championships in Helsinki.

Kaetlyn Osmond, who was born in Marystown, N.L. and now calls the Capital Region home, won the silver medal with a score of 218.13. Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., took bronze with 213.52 points.

It’s the first time Canada has won two medals in the event.

READ MORE: Family, friends watch from home as Kaetlyn Osmond helps Canada capture Olympic silver

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva won gold with a score of 233.41.

More to come… 
Report an error
Canadian women's figure skating
Edmonton sports
figure skating
Gabrielle Daleman
Kaetlyn Osmond
Kaetlyn Osmond silver
women's figure skating
world figure skating championships

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News