Sherwood Park’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins silver at world figure skating championships

Canada has won a pair of medals in the women’s competition at the world figure skating championships in Helsinki.

Kaetlyn Osmond, who was born in Marystown, N.L. and now calls the Capital Region home, won the silver medal with a score of 218.13. Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., took bronze with 213.52 points.

It’s the first time Canada has won two medals in the event.

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva won gold with a score of 233.41.

