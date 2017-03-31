Technology to make life easier for Okanagan hunters

The provincial government is making it easier to purchase hunting licences.

Effective immediately, hunters can buy licences online at www.gov.ca.ca/hunting.

Licences are still available for purchase at all Service B.C. locations and participating sporting goods stores.

Licences will also be available for purchase at FrontCounter B.C. locations starting May 15.

The government is eliminating paper versions of resident hunting licences and other non-species licences (youth, initiation and special-area licences).

The species licences are also being redesigned. All types of species licences purchased online will be mailed to the applicants; however, they can also be purchased and obtained immediately at Service B.C. and FrontCounter B.C. locations.

Hunters must carry photo ID and their species licence(s) at all times while hunting, and must cancel the licence by notching it as soon as they harvest an animal.

A new mobile phone app will also allow conservation officers to check a hunter’s registry and licensing information in the field. The phone app will be available for use on April 10.