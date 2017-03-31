Hamilton residents warned about door-to-door scam

The City of Hamilton is advising residents about another door-to-door scam in the city.

The warning comes after a homeowner recently reported being approached by an individual claiming to be associated with the city and asking to enter their home to test the water.

READ MORE: Hamilton police issue warning about grandparent scam

But it turns out the individual was not a city employee.

The city says all of its employees carry a City of Hamilton ID card and only visit a home during an emergency situation such as a water main break.

READ MORE: Two charged in alleged Kijiji rental scam in Hamilton

Property owners who are approached by unsolicited contractors or suspicious individuals claiming to be affiliated with the City of Hamilton should report the incident to Hamilton police or the city.