Prince Albert Northern Bears make jump to Esso Cup regionals

The Prince Albert Northern Bears have been in the Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA league finals three of the last five years, but they’ve never managed to make the jump to the Esso Cup regional playoff.

That changed this year when the Bears downed the Saskatoon Stars in the league finals.

The Bears haven’t lost a game through three playoff rounds.

The team is now turning its attention to the Westman Wildcats in a rematch of the 2009 regional playoff, which saw the Manitoba club move on to the Esso Cup.

The Bears and Wildcats have never met this season, but Brooke Hobson is familiar with Wildcats captain Ashton Bell, as they represented Canada together at the U-18 world championships.

“She’s unbelievable. I’m not trying to talk the other team up but she’s definitely one we’re going to have to watch out for,” Hobson said.

“But I think our team has the core that can shut her down and shut the whole team down so I think we’ll be fine.”

Northern Bears head coach Jeff Willoughby said reaching the Esso Cup regional playoff was a goal right from the start of the season.

“The girls have always talked about it. Not too much but they always keep talking about it,” Willoughby said.

Game 1 of the best of three west regional final between the Northern Bears and the Wildcats goes Friday evening in Prince Albert.

Games 2 is Saturday evening and game 3, if necessary, goes Sunday afternoon.