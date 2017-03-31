Traffic stop leads mounties to massive pot bust

RCMP have seized a large quantity of marijuana following a traffic stop near Wabowden, Manitoba. On Tuesday, Mounties stopped a vehicle around 12:20 a.m. Police arrested the driver in relation to an on-going investigation.

When officers searched his vehicle, they found a large amount of cash, 103 lbs of marijuana and nine pounds of a “shatter”, a derivative of marijuana.

Police charged Jackson Chanthachith, 34, of Calgary with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana

Possession for the purpose of trafficking a marijuana derivative

Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5000

He remains in custody.