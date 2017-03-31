Four-time world champion joining Reid Carruthers’ rink

WINNIPEG — Reid Carruthers has added four-time world curling champion Craig Savill to his team as an alternate and adviser.

Savill played lead for Charley Thomas’ Calgary-based foursome this past season. He previously spent 11 years with Ontario’s Glenn Howard, winning national and world titles in 2007 and 2012. The 38-year-old also won back-to-back world junior championships starting in 1998.

Carruthers qualified for the 2017 Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings by winning the Canada Cup in December. The West St. Paul skip believes the addition of Savill will help give his team valuable experience for the Olympic curling trials.

“(Craig) brings a positive attitude, calm presence and a wealth of knowledge we undoubtedly will benefit from,” Carruthers said in a statement.

Carruthers’ team is currently made up of lead Colin Hodgson, second Derek Samagalski and third Braeden Moskowy.