March 31, 2017 2:32 pm
Updated: March 31, 2017 3:06 pm

B.C. worker dies after accident with meat slicer

By Staff The Canadian Press

NEW WESTMINSTER – WorkSafeBC says a restaurant worker in New Westminster has died after falling onto a meat slicer.

Safety agency spokesman Scott McCloy says an investigation is underway after the worker’s arm was nearly severed.

McCloy says in a statement the worker fell onto the machine on March 22 at the Rivers Reach Pub while it was being serviced.

First aid was administered and the man, who has not been named, was rushed to hospital but McCloy says he could not be revived.

Global News