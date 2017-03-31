5 Montreal stories you must read this week: March 31

From a photograph of a naked girl in an art gallery to employees at Trudeau airport suspected of being radicalized, here are the five biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Where’s the overpass?

“Where did the money go?”

NDG residents will have a chance to ask Transports Quebec and the City of Montreal about a pedestrian and bicycle overpass originally planned to run beside the future Turcot Interchange.

READ THE STORY: Turcot interchange pedestrian overpass disappears from plans, angering Montrealers

Road to adoption

“The roadblocks are non-stop and the problem with the system is that nobody’s accountable.”

A Montreal woman looking to adopt a child says she’s lost thousands of dollars and waited six years only to be disappointed.

READ THE STORY: Montrealer blames Quebec government for botching international adoption

Art or porn?

“I imagine that only perverts would want to buy this.”

A photograph of a young girl sitting naked on top of a television is causing a stir at Montreal’s Contemporary Art Museum.

READ THE STORY: Photo of naked young girl displayed at Montreal museum causes controversy

More money

“The economy stayed more or less stable. They didn’t have any bad news, no big crisis.”

Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao has released Quebec’s 2017 budget.

READ THE STORY: Quebec budget 2017: More money for health, education and Montreal’s electric train project

Radicalism at the airport

“There’s a fine line to cross that is very tempting to cross, but we have to be careful how we cross, and when we cross it.”

A report from JE, TVA’s investigative unit, has revealed several Aéroport de Montréal employees have lost their security clearance in recent months because they showed possible signs of radicalization.

READ THE STORY: Montreal Trudeau airport employees potentially radicalized: report claims

