March 31, 2017 10:58 am

Woman’s body found in Cranbrook home

By Online News Producer  Global News

A suspicious death in the East Kootenay has residents of Cranbrook on edge.

A woman’s body has been found in a home on 3rd Street.

The cause of death has not been released at this time but investigators remain at the scene.

Anyone with information about what happened is being asked to come forward.

 
Global News