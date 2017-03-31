Dozens of Montrealers line up for days to buy Air Jordan 1 ‘Royal’
Rafael Gonzalez has been camping outside the Foot Locker on Sainte-Catherine Street since 12 pm. Tuesday.
Why? He’s waiting in line for the latest release from Nike — the Air Jordan 1 “Royal.”
“It’s more about the history behind the shoe, the passion behind the shoe” Gonzalez explained.
“Being a kid from the 90s, having the influence of Michael Jordan and everything.”
By Friday morning, he was fourth in line.
Nike is releasing the limited edition throwback shoe for the first time in years in a carefully calculated game of supply and demand.
It not only acts to make the sneakers more valuable at the storefront — Foot Locker is one of the few retailers in Canada who can carry them — but also on a burgeoning online market.
“Honestly, I think there’s too much consumerism worldwide as a whole,” said passerby Jessy Mota.
“It’s a little disgusting to me.”
At the store, the shoes are expected to sell for around $250, but some buyers Global News spoke to reported that similar sneakers resell for more than $1,000 online.
Since supply is so limited, dozens of people lined up under tarps, slept in cars and had food delivered to the sidewalk address.
“We take roles some of us, some go inside, some stay outside,” said Gonzalez.
The shoes,- which closely resemble the original Air Jordans from 1985, are slated to go on sale worldwide April 1.
While quantities per store are a carefully guarded number, those waiting in line are hoping there should be at least 40 units available at the Montreal location.
