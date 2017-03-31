TSB investigates whether falling ice caused hole in roof of Calgary home

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating whether falling ice from an aircraft is responsible for a large hole in the roof of a Calgary home.

Judy Landry said it happened at around noon on Saturday, March 4 at the home she shares with her husband in the 100 block of Riverbirch Road S.E.

“Sitting in my living room and all of a sudden we heard a thunderous boom,” Landry said. “Not sure what it was.”

Landry said they later discovered a hole in the southwest corner of their roof, but weren’t able to find any errant objects in their attic, leading them to believe it was a caused by a chunk of ice that had since melted.

Less than a week earlier, a chunk of ice fell through the roof of a home in the community of Dover, located less than 10 kilometres away.

In an email sent to Landry, Bill Scholefield with Transport Canada said “as with the prior incident, the damage to your roof was also probably ice that fell from an aircraft.”

Landy hopes an investigation by the TSB will determine which airline is responsible.

“We just don’t want to have to pay for it,” she explained, saying she and her husband have reported the incident to their home insurance provider but are currently stuck paying a $1,000 deductible to have the hole fixed.

In an email sent to Landry, Bill Holt with the TSB said “it could be [from] almost any aircraft that may have flown over your home.”

“We will have to look at radar tapes and try to overlap your house with your exact location.”

