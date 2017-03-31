Bulldogs drop Game 4, Frontenacs even OHL quarter-final 2-2

The road teams continue to dominate in the OHL quarter-final series between the Hamilton Bulldogs and the Kingston Frontenacs.

Kingston took Game 4, 5-1 in Hamilton to even the series 2-2.

The Frontenacs stunned the announced crowd of 4,155 at FirstOntario Centre, scoring two goals, 16 seconds apart in the first period. Kingston scored again in the opening frame to take a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Dawson Carty did not re-enter the Bulldogs crease for the start of the second period, after allowing three goals on 10 shots. Kaden Fulcher played the final two periods for Hamilton, stopping 17 of 19 shots.

The Bulldogs were outshot 29-23 for the game.

Game 5 goes Friday night at the K-Rock Centre in Kingston. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Game 6 is back at FirstOntario Centre Sunday at 2 p.m.