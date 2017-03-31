BEI investigating following fatal police intervention in Lacolle

Quebec’s Bureau of independent investigations (BEI) has taken over an investigation in Lacolle , Que.

Highway 202 has been closed since 3:30 a.m. Friday and will remained closed for an undetermined period.

Fermeture complète R202 près de Parc-Industriel, Lacolle, cause : accident, durée indéterminée, détour réseau local — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) March 31, 2017

Provincial police would only say that the road was closed for an investigation following a fatality during a police intervention.

Deadly accident during a police operation on RTE-202 near RTE-221 in Lacolle. Investigation transferred to @BEIQc . @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/XysgUciwC9 — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) March 31, 2017

The BEI is expected to release more details later in the day.