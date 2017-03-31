BEI investigating following fatal police intervention in Lacolle
Quebec’s Bureau of independent investigations (BEI) has taken over an investigation in Lacolle , Que.
Highway 202 has been closed since 3:30 a.m. Friday and will remained closed for an undetermined period.
Provincial police would only say that the road was closed for an investigation following a fatality during a police intervention.
The BEI is expected to release more details later in the day.
