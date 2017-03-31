Canada
March 31, 2017
Updated: March 31, 2017 6:49 am

BEI investigating following fatal police intervention in Lacolle

Quebec’s Bureau of independent investigations (BEI) has taken over an investigation in Lacolle , Que.

Highway 202 has been closed since 3:30 a.m. Friday and will remained closed for an undetermined period.

Provincial police would only say that the road was closed for an investigation following a fatality during a police intervention.

The BEI is expected to release more details later in the day.

