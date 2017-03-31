COMMENTARY: Can’t anyone here play this game of Ontario politics?

Welcome to Ontario, the province that leads the nation in economic recovery, yet Premier Kathleen Wynne is saddled with historically low approval ratings.

Spoiler Alert: the hydro rates may have something to do with that.

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown, who is leading in the polls these days, has continually been vilified for flip-flopping on issue after issue, most recently on the carbon tax policy.

Is he ready for prime time?

A lot of people have their doubts.

Then, there’s NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, whose indecisive policy statements prompted Global News’ Queen’s Park bureau chief Alan Carter to suggest that Horwath grab a copy of the Kama Sutra and learn how to take a position.

Ouch!

The point is, we have challenging times in Ontario, and a provincial election a little more than a year from now. But none of the three main political leaders seems to be able to rise to the challenge.

I’m reminded of the comment from Hall of Fame baseball manager Casey Stengel, after watching his New York Mets team make error after error.

Stengel threw up his arms and yelled, “Can’t anyone here play this game?”

It seems we could ask the same question about Queen’s Park these days.