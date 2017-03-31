‘We didn’t compete’: Lethbridge Hurricanes lose game 4, trail Rebels 3-1 in series

Thursday night the Lethbridge Hurricanes surrendered a two goal lead for the second straight game, as they lost 5-3 to the Red Deer Rebels. The ‘Canes jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but couldn’t hold on, and now trail the best of seven series 3-1. The ‘Canes were outplayed for much of the game, and Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio didn’t like his teams’ effort.

“I thought it was the worst game we’ve played,” Kisio said. “The other games we played, we battled, and we competed. Tonight Red Deer was by far the better team.”

The ‘Canes held a 3-2 lead in the third, but midway through the period Lane Zablocki pounced on a Stuart Skinner rebound to tie it at three. It looked as though the game might go to overtime, but with two minutes remaining the Rebels struck again. Red Deer forward Evan Polei picked up a loose pick and beat Skinner on a wraparound to give Red Deer a 4-3 lead. The loss puts the Hurricanes on the verge of elimination, and according to their coach, the players have some soul searching to do.

“We didn’t have any compete,” Kisio said. “A lot of our top guys didn’t show up tonight. We have to make a choice. Whether we want to keep this series going, or whether we want to go home.”

The Hurricanes offence sputtered at even strength, the team had eight power plays, but only managed 30 shots on net. Defensively the team didn’t give a lot of help to goalie Stuart Skinner who was forced to make 38 stops, many of which were difficult. He was a busy man, and according to Kisio the only player pulling his weight in game four.

“He was are only guy that was real good tonight,” Kisio said. “I didn’t like any of our guys’ game other than Skinner’s game.”

The Hurricanes host the Rebels in game four of the best of seven series on Saturday at 7: 00 p.m.