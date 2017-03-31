Edmonton Oilers nab sole possession of 2nd spot in Pacific Division with win over San Jose

Patrick Maroon scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers took over sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (43-25-9), who have won four in a row and eight of their last nine games. Edmonton is one point back of Anaheim for first in the Pacific.

Jannik Hansen and Joe Pavelski responded for the Sharks (43-27-7), who have lost seven of their last eight and now sit third in the Pacific.

San Jose didn’t take long to get on the scoreboard, as Hansen chipped a rebound over Oilers goalie Cam Talbot just 61 seconds into the game.

Edmonton tied it up midway through the first frame when McDavid made a perfect pass to give Maroon a shot into a wide-open net behind Sharks goalie Martin Jones. With assists on the play, both McDavid and Leon Draisaitl extended their points streaks to nine games apiece, and McDavid became the first player in the NHL to hit 90 points this season.

McDavid added to his points total with a short-handed goal with 2:32 left in the first period, dancing past Patrick Marleau and beating Jones with a backhand shot for his 28th goal of the season.

After a scoreless second period, the Oilers went up 3-1 eight minutes into the third when Maroon tipped a Kris Russell shot past Jones for his 27th goal of the season.

The Sharks got back into the game with six minutes left as Pavelski deflected a shot past Talbot for his 29th, but couldn’t complete the comeback as Talbot stood his ground, ending up with 38 saves.

The Sharks are right back at it on Friday, facing the Flames in Calgary. Edmonton next plays host to the Ducks on Saturday.

Notes: It was the fourth of five meetings between the two teams this season. The Sharks won two of the first three games. The Oilers will play in San Jose on April 6th… San Jose forward Logan Couture missed his second game after taking a puck to the face in a game against Nashville and is not on the team’s road trip… McDavid became the first player aged 20 or younger to hit 90 points in a season since Steven Stamkos in 2009-2010.