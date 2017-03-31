Commentary: Happy April Fools’ Day!

Happy April Fools’ Day!

You are aware today is April Fools’ Day.

Whenever April 1 falls on a weekend, it is celebrated the Friday before.

You didn’t know that?

Where have you been, under a greased door knob or squirting flower?

The origins of April Fools’ Day trace back to Roman times and differ from region to region, but this is one common denominator everyone can agree on.

So be aware today and ready for any sleight of hand, or trick, that may brand you the fool.

You have been warned.

And if you believe what I have just said, I’ve got some swampland you may be interested in, or maybe a Liberal Green Energy Act.