2 days, 2 turkeys, 2 windshields

For the second time in two days, a wild turkey has flown into a motor vehicle’s windshield in Indiana.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says Trooper Tia Deaton wasn’t injured when the bird flew into a cruiser’s windshield Wednesday night on State Route 56 near Scottsburg, about 30 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. The collision partially caved in the glass.

The day before, a 30-pound turkey crashed through the windshield of an SUV in northern Indiana.

The dead turkey was left lodged in the shattered windshield as driver John Tarabocchia of Emerson, New Jersey, pulled over along U.S. 20 near Rolling Prairie, about 25 miles west of South Bend.

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Michael Kellems says Tarabocchia and his three passengers suffered minor cuts.

