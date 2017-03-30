Battle for craft brewers looking to sell beer in the new Mosaic Stadium in Regina

As the first game of the season approaches at the new Mosaic stadium, there is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to craft beer being served.

All plans between the Saskatchewan Craft Brewers Association (SCBA) and the new stadium have been verbal. On Tuesday, representatives from the SCBA went to council to voice their concerns.

READ MORE: Women and Beer: A Love Story

“We don’t know what is happening, three months away, and time is shrinking. We want to see some sort of movement including us in the stadium,” Kari Stenson, SCBA president said.

For Rebellion Brewing Company’s Mark Heise it’s a dream to see his craft beer sold at the new Mosaic Stadium.

“It gives us exposure, it helps legitimize our industry. Our industry is rapidly growing, but it’s still small and we think there is definitely a good fit between great football and great beer,” Heise said.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Molson are current working out a partnership agreement. It’s unknown how microbreweries will fit into that plan.

The city has added a clause that local and craft beer will get a percentage of the pouring right in the new stadium, but right now that number is unknown.

In a statement from Regina Exhibition Association Limited’s Marketing Director Paula Kohl it says “We’re committed to working with the Saskatchewan Roughriders to determine the best approach to deliver microbrewery products in the stadium while respecting their agreement with Molson Coors.”

READ MORE: City of Regina to invest $20.5 million toward food and beverage at new stadium

As for Heise, he’s on stand-by anxiously waiting for the call to go to work.

“I don’t sleep a lot these days, so that’s okay if that means we’ll have our beer in the stadium,” Heise said.