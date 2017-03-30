Tractor trailer transporting apples crashes south of Sicamous
Highway 97A was reduced to single lane alternating traffic south of Sicamous on Thursday afternoon after a single vehicle accident.
Police said a tractor-trailer went off the highway and spilled part of its load of apples.
RCMP said the crash caused only minor injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
The highway is expected to remain partly closed until the crashed semi can be removed.
