March 30, 2017 7:58 pm

Tractor trailer transporting apples crashes south of Sicamous

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

A tractor-trailer carrying apples went off the highway south of Sicamous on Thursday.

Highway 97A was reduced to single lane alternating traffic south of Sicamous on Thursday afternoon after a single vehicle accident.

Police said a tractor-trailer went off the highway and spilled part of its load of apples.

RCMP said the crash caused only minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The highway is expected to remain partly closed until the crashed semi can be removed.

