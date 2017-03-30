Co-op Refinery employees preparing for potential lockout

In hours, 800 Co-Op Refinery workers will learn if they will be locked out on Sunday.

980 CJME is reporting that an internal email sent from Unifor 594 bargaining committee is telling workers to prepare for a labour disruption.

Construction of a camp at the refinery started weeks ago, which is where the company planned to house workers who could be crossing the picket line.

The cooling-off period for the refinery and the union ends at 12 a.m. on March 31. At that time, either side can issue a 48-hour lockout or strike notice.

The union rejected the refinery’s final offer on March 21. The issues between the two sides include a seven-on, seven off work week and a different pension plan for new hires.

If the workers are locked out, it will be the first labour disruption ever for the refinery.