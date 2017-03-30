Canada
March 30, 2017
Updated: March 30, 2017 7:59 pm

Co-op Refinery employees preparing for potential lockout

The union representing Co-op refinery workers is preparing for a potential lockout on April 2.

In hours, 800 Co-Op Refinery workers will learn if they will be locked out on Sunday.

980 CJME is reporting that an internal email sent from Unifor 594 bargaining committee is telling workers to prepare for a labour disruption.

Construction of a camp at the refinery started weeks ago, which is where the company planned to house workers who could be crossing the picket line.

READ MORE: Regina Co-op Refinery employees reject final contract offer

The cooling-off period for the refinery and the union ends at 12 a.m. on March 31. At that time, either side can issue a 48-hour lockout or strike notice.

The union rejected the refinery’s final offer on March 21. The issues between the two sides include a seven-on, seven off work week and a different pension plan for new hires.

If the workers are locked out, it will be the first labour disruption ever for the refinery.

