New condos breathe life into downtown Lethbridge

Downtown living in Lethbridge has been on the rise, and now, the latest units are up for grabs.

“To be able to walk outside your door and grab a coffee, and be on your way to walking over to your building over at Lethbridge Centre, I can see how that would be really beneficial for individuals here in the downtown,” said Melissa Johnson with the Downtown BRZ.

The newest space is set to open April 7, a 15-unit condo building located right in the heart of the core.

“The project that we are really excited for, and have been waiting on and working on, is nearly complete. We are very excited to revitalize downtown Lethbridge, and we are excited to be in the heart of our city,” said Chelsea Mereska with Re/Max real estate.

“The Suites at 601″ is the largest living complex in the downtown area. It has 600- to 1,100-square-foot condos on the second floor, and four commercial bays on the main level.

Johnson said businesses are thrilled about their new neighbours.” They know that when people are living downtown, those are typically the people who want to support what they are doing, support local, support small businesses, so they are able to see this as an opportunity to reach out to people living in the downtown.”

Mereska added there was a need for that type of living space in Lethbridge, and the old Bargain shop was a no-brainer.

“This location is on a great street with 6th Street right here. There is already a lot of cute shops here so when they decided to do this big reno, it just seemed like the perfect fit.”

Johnson said the interest in the downtown is a gauge of how the city is doing in a time that has been tough for some Albertans.

“To be able to see the utilization of that empty space, not just being one specific store, to being more flexible for storefront opportunities and living opportunities, I feel like that speaks to the health of Lethbridge’s economy.”