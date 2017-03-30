Okanagan forecast

Thursday March 30, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Good afternoon – A sunny and warm Friday ahead! An upper ridge building into BC will bring us stable weather for one day, however we can expect increasing cloud Friday night when the next system tracks inland.

The Columbia, Shuswap and North Okanagan regions will see the biggest chance of showers Friday overnight into Saturday morning when the next wave of moisture moves in, while the Central and South Okanagan valleys will see just a low to moderate chance of showers.

All areas will see the threat of showers diminish on Saturday afternoon.

A northwesterly flow aloft on Sunday will bring just isolated showers to our region, and then more sun is on deck for Monday!

Friday’s daytime high range: 8 to 16C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong