Alberta man charged after woman shot in home invasion south of Edmonton

A Saddle Lake, Alta. man is facing 10 charges after the RCMP alleges he broke into a Wetaskiwin, Alta. home Wednesday night before shooting a female who lived there with a pellet gun.

Police said officers were called to a home in the area of 38 Avenue and 54 Street in the community of Poplar Grove at around 8:45 p.m. According to police, the man assaulted the woman after shooting her. The victim sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left the home on foot and officers tracked him down a short distance away from the home. Police allege he resisted arrest and tried to punch an officer although the officer wasn’t injured.

Mounties said the suspect and the victim knew each other and they believe the home invasion was “targeted.” They did not say if the female victim was an adult or a child.

Lawrence Quinney, 25, has been charged with assault with weapon, possessing a weapon, assault, break and enter with intent, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, failure to comply with a probation order and three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Quinney is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Wetaskiwin on April 4.

Wetaskiwin is about a one-hour drive south of Edmonton.