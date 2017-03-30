John Oakley Show – Thursday March 30, 2017

Money for Ford Canada, road safety and witchcraft! Oakley takes on the big stories of the day.

Ford Canada today announced investments of up to $1.2-Billion into the Windsor manufacturing plant.

The federal and provincial governments will also be investing over 200 million dollars into the program which will create 300 jobs and maintain 500 more in Ontario. Hon Brad Duguid, MPP (Scarborough Centre) Minister of Economic Development and Growth joins the John Oakley show to talk about what the program does for Ontario workers

A 37 year old man, charged with Witchcraft, Extortion and Fraud

In February and March 2017, Murali Muthyalu advertised his services as an astrologer and psychic. Another man attended the business for psychic services and was told a sick family member had been the victim of an evil spirit. The man was charged $101,000 to remove this evil spirit. We ask Lorne Honickman to explain how the Charge for witchcraft is applied.

Mayor of Prescott calls for trucks hauling toxic cargo to be banned from 401 in bad weather

Mayor Brett Todd wants the Ministry of Transport to enact regulations that would keep trucks with hazardous materials off the roads during storms. President of the Ontario Safety League, Brian Patterson joins the show and explains this is quite the progressive idea but won’t do much for road safety.