39-year-old man charged in early morning stabbing in Woodstock

One person is facing multiple charges in connection to an early morning stabbing on Tuesday in Woodstock, police said.

In a media release Thursday, Woodstock police said officers were called to Adelaide Street around 1:40 a.m. following reports a man had suffered an apparent stab wound to his left abdomen.

Details remain unclear, but according to investigators, the injured man knocked on the door of a nearby home and was given minor medical care by the homeowner who then called paramedics. The man was taken to hospital in unspecified condition, police said.

As a result of the investigation, Jeremiah Andre Reed, 39, of Woodstock was taken into custody and charged with assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday, police said.

Police have not said if the two were known to each other, and no further information has been released.