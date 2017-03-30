Transit announcement scheduled at LTC headquarters

A news conference scheduled for Friday morning at the London Transit Commission main office could herald the first federal dollar infusion for the city’s bus rapid transit plan.

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos, Deputy Premier Deb Matthews, and Mayor Matt Brown have called for a transit announcement at 10 a.m. Friday at the LTC’s main hub on Highbury Avenue.

The London Free Press is reporting the city is set to receive $8-million from the federal government for it’s $560-million transit plan.

That’s just a small part of the $430-million needed from the provincial and federal government; the city plans to cover $130-million.

Meanwhile, city officials will meet with Richmond Street business owners Thursday night at Centennial Hall to talk about bus rapid transit, a week after meeting with King Street merchants.

The discussions come as part of a growing opposition to the proposed routes in an L shape on King St. and Clarence St, a seven-shape on King St. and Wellington Rd., and a 900-metre tunnel below Richmond Row that’ll account for one-fifth of the budget with an estimated $90-million price tag.

As they continue to voice opposition to the proposed plan, a group of merchants named Down Shift have started to distribute hundreds of lawn and window signs with the slogan “Don’t let council throw London under the bus!”.