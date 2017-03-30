Alberta RCMP constable charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

A constable with the Red Deer City RCMP faces two counts of sexual assault in connection with three separate incidents since 2012, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team announced Thursday.

Susan Hughson, the executive director of ASIRT, said an investigation started in July 2016 after a woman came to the RCMP with an allegation of sexual assault against a member. Hughson said the incident occurred at the Red Deer City RCMP detachment.

During the investigation, Hughson said ASIRT became aware of two other, unrelated incidents. She said two of the three incidents happened while the officer was on duty.

“With respect to two of the incidents, he was posted at the Red Deer RCMP detachment,” Hughson said. “The third incident, he was at a rural detachment.”

Hughson said it took great courage for the women to come forward.

“Sexual assaults are difficult enough for people who have been sexual assaulted. It would seem reasonable that it’s only more difficult for those women… or victims when the perpetrator is a police officer.

“When the incidents take place during the execution of the duties, that makes it extremely serious.”

Const. Jason Tress has been charged with sexual assault and criminal breach of trust in relation to an alleged 2016 incident.

He is charged with breach of trust in relation to a separate, alleged 2016 incident.

Tress has also been charged with sexual assault in relation to an alleged 2012 incident.

Tress is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on April 12, 2017.

The women’s identities are protected by a publication ban.

