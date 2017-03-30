New Brunswick government to ban corporate and union political donations

The New Brunswick government will ban union and corporate donations to political parties in the province as of June 1.

Just last week, the government announced a list of electoral reforms, but said phasing out the corporate and union donations wouldn’t be considered until after the next provincial election in the fall of 2018.

But that abruptly changed Thursday, during a legislative committee meeting on those reforms, when the Opposition Progressive Conservatives introduced an amendment to ban the corporate and union donations.

The governing Liberals agreed to the change, adding that the ban would take effect June 1.

That’s just a day after the Liberals hold a $500-a-plate fundraising dinner in Moncton.

Premier Brian Gallant says that’s only fair because the Tories held their fundraiser a week ago.