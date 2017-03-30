Money
March 30, 2017 3:37 pm

New Brunswick government to ban corporate and union political donations

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Legislative Building

Jeremy Keefe
A A

The New Brunswick government will ban union and corporate donations to political parties in the province as of June 1.

READ MORE: New Brunswick to lower limit on political party contributions

Just last week, the government announced a list of electoral reforms, but said phasing out the corporate and union donations wouldn’t be considered until after the next provincial election in the fall of 2018.

But that abruptly changed Thursday, during a legislative committee meeting on those reforms, when the Opposition Progressive Conservatives introduced an amendment to ban the corporate and union donations.

The governing Liberals agreed to the change, adding that the ban would take effect June 1.

That’s just a day after the Liberals hold a $500-a-plate fundraising dinner in Moncton.

Premier Brian Gallant says that’s only fair because the Tories held their fundraiser a week ago.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Green Party of New Brunswick
NB Political Donations
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Political Donations
political contributions
Political Donations
Premier Brian Gallant
Progressive Conservatives of New Brunswick

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News