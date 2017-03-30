Canada
Halton police searching for missing Georgetown man

Halton Regional Police Service
The Halton Regional Police Service is calling on the public to help locate 74-year old Allan Miller.

He was last seen leaving his Main Street South home in Georgetown on foot Thursday morning.

Miller is described as a white male, approximately six-foot-two, and 210 pounds with a medium build.

He has wavy, grey hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black jeans, a red long-sleeve dress shirt, a toque, and black shoes.

The disappearance is considered out of character for Miller and police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police.

 

