Winnipeg Jets lock up Tucker Poolman to entry level deal

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Tucker Poolman to a one-year entry level contract worth $1.775-million.

The 23-year-old will not suit up with the Jets this season as he will undergo bilateral shoulder surgery starting this week. The procedure will require at least two operations.

Poolman put up seven goals and 23 assists in 38 games this season with the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks. He was chosen as the National College Hockey Conference Defensive Defenceman of the Year and was named to both the all-conference first team and tournament team.

The East Grand Forks, MN product finishes his three-year college career with 20 goals and 52 assists in 118 games. He helped UND win the NCAA title last season.

Poolman was selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.