RCMP hoping for witness of road rage attack to come forward

Langley RCMP is asking for the witness of a road rage incident taking place on March 22 to come forward.

Just before 9 p.m. the victim of an attack was driving eastbound on 16 Avenue near 264 Street where he pulled over and parked his vehicle on the side of the road.

Police say the victim was kicked and punched by two men he did not know, he was left with several broken bones in his face and a concussion.

There was a witness who saw the incident and RCMP are hoping to speak with them to help advance their investigation

The witness helped the victim, and provided him with a licence plate number and a description of the suspect’s vehicle, a white Honda Civic.

Police are still investigating the attack but would like to speak with the witness.

For those who are able to assist police with this investigation, call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. For those who wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477