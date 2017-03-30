London police block off south end intersection as hydro crews restore outage

London Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Exeter Road and Bessemer Road due to hydro wires on the roadway causing safety concerns.

According to police, a hydro pole was struck by lightning. London Hydro and the London Fire Department are currently on scene.

According to London Hydro, roughly 230 customers are without power in the south end of the city from Wellington Road to Adelaide Street and the 401 to just north of Bradley Avenue.

Power is expected to be restored by 4:30 Thursday afternoon, London Hydro officials say 49 customers will remain in the dark until Friday.