Kelowna housing for the chronically homeless set to close

A Kelowna housing project that has been providing long-term housing for the chronically homeless since 2014 is set to close.

Inn from the Cold has announced its Chandler Street House, which provides housing for eight men, will shut down at the end of June.

The program’s “housing first” philosophy allowed them to help people who had spent a significant amount of time on the street.

“When they come to us they are still immersed in their addictions,” explained executive director Jan Schulz.

“The housing first philosophy is basically if someone has a roof over their head and a safe place to be, then they can deal with other issues in their lives.”

Schulz said the Chandler St. House is closing because provincial funding for the program is expiring. Inn from the Cold had hoped to transition to a larger housing project, but so far they have not been able to find a suitable location.

“In the long-term we (will) continue to work with B.C. Housing to find a larger facility where we can help more people. But unfortunately we have been looking for over a year now and have yet to find somewhere,” said Schulz.

Schulz said she is optimistic they will be able to find new housing for the Chandler Street House’s current residents before the program shuts down.