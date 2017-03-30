Nova Scotia launches province’s 1st ‘action plan for an aging population’

Nova Scotia has launched its first comprehensive plan on aging with the focus of keeping older residents healthy and engaged in their communities.

By 2030, more than one in four Nova Scotians will be aged 65 and over, according to the plan, called Shift.

The action plan was announced on Thursday and will see $13.6 million invested over the next three years.

The plan identifies a dozen “priority commitments,” according to a government release. Within these commitments are more than 50 “specific actions.”

Some of the Shift initiatives include helping Nova Scotians stay in their homes longer, improving access to healthy, affordable food, highlighting the benefits of hiring older workers in the workplace and creating age-friendly workplaces.

Numbers released by Statistics Canada in 2014 showed Nova Scotia and New Brunswick both had the highest proportion of seniors aged 65 and older at 18.3 per cent each.

Premier Stephen McNeil said the plan would ensure communities benefit from the knowledge, skills and experiences of older Nova Scotians.

“We want to celebrate the contributions older Nova Scotians make every day,” McNeil said.

According to the release, the government communicated with more than 600 Nova Scotians during an engagement process, which included community conversations and people and organizations providing direct input.

