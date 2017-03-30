Accused in Quebec City mosque shooting changes lawyer during brief appearance

The man accused in Quebec City’s deadly mosque shooting is changing lawyers.

Alexandre Bissonnette appeared in court briefly Thursday before Quebec court Judge Jean-Louis Lemay.

An attorney who’d been representing Bissonnette recused himself and was replaced by a legal-aid lawyer.

The case will return to court May 29.

Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm arising from the Jan. 29 deaths.

Exceptional security measures were still in effect Thursday morning at the Quebec City courthouse, where each person was subject to a pat-down and a metal-detector search before being permitted to enter the courtroom.