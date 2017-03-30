Saskatchewan Huskies

March 30, 2017 10:34 am

Saskatchewan Huskies Major 7 Awards nominees announced

By and Global News

Saskatchewan Huskies guard Sabine Dukate practices with the team ahead of the 2016-17 season. Dukate is up for two awards as Huskie Athletics announces the nominees for the Major 7 Awards.

File / Global News
Another year of U Sports is in the books and that means it’s time to recognize some of the best the University of Saskatchewan Huskies have to offer.

The Major 7 Awards are handed to athletes who have had outstanding seasons as well as made big contributions on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies repeat as CanWest champions, down Regina Cougars 64-53

The Huskies won 2016-17 Canada West titles in women’s basketball and wrestling so it’s no surprise that both teams are represented in the female athlete of the year category.

Second-year basketball player Sabine Dukate and fifth-year wrestler Katie Dutchak join track and field athlete Astrid Nyame and hockey player Kaitlin Willoughby as nominees for the award.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies women’s wrestling team wins Canada West title

Dutchak is a double nominee this year. Tye Buettner (track & field), Emily Humbert (volleyball) and Meagan Manson (soccer) join Dutchak as nominees for the all-round female athlete award.

On the men’s side, hockey goaltender Jordon Cooke is nominated once again for male athlete of the year after winning the award last year. Wrestler Josh Bodnarchuk and football placekicker Sean Stenger are the other nominees.

READ MORE: Cooke, Adolph win awards as Saskatchewan Huskies ready for nationals

The male all-round category features Huskie captains Mitch Bauche (soccer), Matt Forbes (basketball) and Tyler Epp (volleyball) as well as wrestler Andrew Johnson.

There are four nominees for female rookie of the year: Bailee Bourassa (hockey), Libby Epoch (basketball), Taneil Gay (soccer) and Shayna Uhryn (cross-country/track & field). On the men’s side, it’s between Derek Epp (volleyball) and Karson Lehner (track & field).

The final major award goes to the Huskies coach of the year. The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony.

The Major 7 Awards will be handed out at the 2017 Huskie Salute at TCU Place on Friday, March 31.

