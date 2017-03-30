Fiery crash shuts down Highway 2 east of Slave Lake

Highway 2 east of Slave Lake is shut down after two semis collided early Thursday morning.

Cpl. Curtis Peters with Alberta RCMP said the incident 40 kilometres east of town happened around 2 a.m.

Peters said one semi was having mechanical failure and looking for a place to pull over when it was rear-ended by a second semi, which then caught fire.

The driver of the second semi was ejected and was taken to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Peters said.

The driver of the first semi was uninjured and it is not clear if he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Neither vehicle was transporting dangerous goods.

There is no word on the ages of the drivers or where they are from.

Peters said clean-up crews are in the process of clearing the trucks and debris from the road and the highway is expected to re-open sometime Thursday morning.

There is no word on whether any charges will be laid.