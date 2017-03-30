The Stafford Show – Thursday, March 30th, 2017

Whether you missed today’s AM640’s Stafford Show or want to hear it again, we’ve got you got covered.

CIBC is eliminating jobs in Toronto finance department and outsourcing the work to India.

Mike Stafford asks callers if they’ve ever had the feeling their employment was coming to an end and if they were asked to train new staff.

A family bid $150K under the highest offer on an Oakville home and still got the sale. It was the family’s biography that pulled on the heartstrings of the seller.



Do you care who buys your house? Or is it just about who has the cash?

Canadian Music Week is approaching !

AM640’s Stafford Show takes a different approach and celebrates AWFUL Canadian musicians.

Mexico creates cloud that rains tequila.

The Stafford Show crew wouldn’t mind getting caught in THIS rainfall.



