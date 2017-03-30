Police searching for suspect after attempted luring of boy, 12, at Toronto library

Toronto police have released security images of a male suspect after the alleged attempted luring of a 12-year-old boy at a public library.
Police said they were called to the Toronto Public Library located at 620 Jane Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday after a staff member was approached by a boy who said a man had passed him a note with a message to commit a sexual act.
Police said the suspect fled the library soon after.
The man is described by police as between 18 to 20 years of age, thin build with black hair shaved on the sides.
He was last seen wearing black Adidas track pants, black jacket, shirt with Blue Jays logo on it and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
