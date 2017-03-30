Halifax police investigating 2 suspicious fires in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating two suspicious fires that occurred in Dartmouth 10 days apart.

On March 28 at 12:44 p.m., officers were called to a report of a fire in the common room at Alderney Manor on Alderney Drive. Police say residents attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but were unable to do so. Fire officials were called and deemed the fire suspicious.

Police say they were called to the same building on March 18 at 5:44 p.m. after an item was set on fire in the common room of the manor, causing the sprinkler system to be activated. No one was injured in either incident.

Investigators say they are exploring the possibility that these two cases are related and are asking anyone with information to call police or CrimeStoppers.

