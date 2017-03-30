Man struck by truck with plow in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police have issued two tickets to a driver after a 61-year-old male pedestrian was struck Wednesday evening in Fairview.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the intersection of Dutch Village Road and Rufus Avenue when he was struck by a truck with a plow attached.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old male driver of the truck was given a ticket for making an improper left turn at an intersection and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

