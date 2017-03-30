Crime
March 30, 2017 8:37 am
Updated: March 30, 2017 9:19 am

Man struck by truck with plow in Halifax

By Reporter  Global News
File/Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police have issued two tickets to a driver after a 61-year-old male pedestrian was struck Wednesday evening in Fairview.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the intersection of Dutch Village Road and Rufus Avenue when he was struck by a truck with a plow attached.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old male driver of the truck was given a ticket for making an improper left turn at an intersection and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
HRM
HRP
Vehicle pedestrian accident

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News