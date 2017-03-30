Crime
March 30, 2017 8:39 am

Toronto police to announce arrest in child sexual abuse investigation

By Web Producer  Global News

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference for Thursday morning to update the public on an arrest in a child sexual abuse investigation.

Det. Const. Julie MacInnis of the Sex Crimes Unit will deliver the briefing at police headquarters.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

