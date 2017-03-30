Toronto police to announce arrest in child sexual abuse investigation
A A
Toronto police have scheduled a press conference for Thursday morning to update the public on an arrest in a child sexual abuse investigation.
Det. Const. Julie MacInnis of the Sex Crimes Unit will deliver the briefing at police headquarters.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.