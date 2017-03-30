The Morning Show – Thursday, March 30th, 2017

Forgot to start your day with AM640’s The Morning Show? Don’t worry – we’ve compiled today’s show highlights just for you.

President Donald Trump to approve law that signs away privacy protection for internet users.

David Shipley, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Information Technology Services at the University of New Brunswick, breaks down what this means for internet users in the United States.

Mayor of Prescott, Ont. wants all trucks hauling toxic cargo to be banned from highway 401 in bad weather

Finance Minister Charles Sousa promises housing affordability measures will be coming in Ontario’s spring budget.

John Pasalis, President of Realosophy Inc. and Shawn Zigelstein, President of Canadians for Properly Built Homes joined The Morning Show to discuss how this could help future home buyers.

Police have charged a 32-year-old Toronto man for allegedly throwing a cup of hot coffee at a parking enforcement officer.

Brian Moniz, Operations Supervisor with the Toronto Police Parking Enforcement Unit, claims assaults against parking enforcement officers are on the rise.

Pearson transit hub would be a ‘game changer’, says Mississauga Mayor.

Bonnie Crombie, the mayor of Mississauga, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

