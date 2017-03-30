SIU investigating 2-vehicle collision in Scarborough

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a two-vehicle collision that left two people injured in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road.

The collision involved a taxi cab and another vehicle. The extent of the injuries of both individuals are unknown.

The Special Investigations Unit is looking at circumstances of the crash. No further information was released.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.