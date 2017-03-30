Crime
March 30, 2017 5:47 am
Updated: March 30, 2017 5:50 am

Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum to be sentenced on corruption conviction

By The Canadian Press

Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum will be sentenced Thursday afternoon following his conviction on corruption-related charges. Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press.
Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum will be sentenced Thursday afternoon following his conviction on corruption-related charges.

The charges stemmed from two separate deals between 2007 and 2010 when Applebaum was mayor of Montreal’s largest borough.

He was found guilty of pocketing about $37,000 in kickbacks from developers and engineering firms through his former aide.

The prosecution has called for a two-year prison sentence followed by two years’ probation after his conviction in January on
eight charges.

Applebaum’s lawyer has countered with a recommendation of either a suspended sentence or a mixed sentence that could include probation, community work and non-consecutive jail time.

The maximum sentence is five years.

