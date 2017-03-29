Fog advisory issued for parts of Alberta hours after previous advisory was dropped

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for parts of east-central Alberta Wednesday night, just hours after the weather agency had dropped all fog advisories in the province.

READ MORE: Fog advisory lifted across Alberta

At around 8:30 p.m., Environment Canada said “near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas.”

The weather agency said the fog would develop Wednesday evening and hang in the air into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada issues fog advisories when near zero visibility is expected or occurring as a result of the fog.

As of 9:15 p.m., the following areas were under a fog advisory:

Bonnyville – St. Paul – Cold Lake – Lac La Biche

Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost

To check for updates on weather warnings across Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker app for iPhone, iPad and Android.