March 29, 2017 11:31 pm

Fog advisory issued for parts of Alberta hours after previous advisory was dropped

By Online journalist  Global News

A map of Alberta showing areas under a fog advisory on March 29, 2017.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for parts of east-central Alberta Wednesday night, just hours after the weather agency had dropped all fog advisories in the province.

At around 8:30 p.m., Environment Canada said “near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas.”

The weather agency said the fog would develop Wednesday evening and hang in the air into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada issues fog advisories when near zero visibility is expected or occurring as a result of the fog.

As of 9:15 p.m., the following areas were under a fog advisory:

  • Bonnyville – St. Paul – Cold Lake – Lac La Biche
  • Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost

