EXCLUSIVE: Alleged victim of B.C. shooting spree tells terrifying details

Cameron says he was in his car after having returned from a hike in Chilliwack when the bullets started flying.

“He just turned the rifle out the window and … the glass shattered and it felt like my right shoulder had been hit by a giant rock,” he said.

“The second round I believe grazed my face, the next two rounds through the windshield missed. And at least one of the rounds that came through the door shattered, and I have shrapnel in my belly.”

Suffering from gunshot wounds and a broken arm, the victim, who asked only to be identified as Cameron, knew his only hope was to make a break for it down Chilliwack Lake Road.

“I thought I’m actually in pretty good shape here. I need to find the police or a hospital right away. And he pulled out and pursued me.”

WATCH: Driver arrested after Highway 97 shooting spree

The 39-year-old Chilliwack man made it a full eight kilometres to a nearby shooting range where military police just happened to be training.

“I yelled, ‘I’ve been shot,’ and I was immediately in the care of a half-dozen Canadian Forces soldiers. I mean, I could not have been in better hands.”

As he was airlifted to hospital, RCMP began a nearly two-hour air and ground search for the suspect.

“I was probably at the hospital no more than 15 minutes and they said, ‘We’ve got him.’”

Peter Anthony Kampos has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a nine-millimetre semi-automatic rifle without a licence. Records show he was stopped a month earlier in 100 Mile House for traffic violations including driving without a licence and driving in an uninsured vehicle.

Police continue to investigate an earlier shooting spree that spanned from Kitimat to Prince George to 100 Mile House.

Cameron feels fortunate to have survived, but his family says he still needs help. A Gofundme page has been set up to get him through his recovery.

“He started a new job just two weeks ago,” Cameron’s sister Catherine said. “His medical benefits haven’t kicked in yet. His sick leave hasn’t kicked in yet.”

For now, Cameron is counting his blessings, grateful to have survived a harrowing experience that could have claimed his life. He is also deeply grateful for the Canadian Forces soldiers, RCMP officers and first responders who came to his aid.

“I’m Mr. Lucky,” he said. I’m the most fortunate man I could be. I’m glad this happened to me and not anyone else.”

— With files from John Hua