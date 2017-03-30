RQHR approves business plan that could include layoffs

The Regina Qu’Appelle Regional Health Authority (RQHR) has approved its strategic plan along with the 2017-18 business plan and its principal operating budget.

The plan also supports a successful transition into one provincial health authority.

New initiatives include decreasing hospital stays, clinician report cards to keep track of quality and accountability, and optimizing people resources.

“As an organizations, we want to achieve zero harm, zero waits and zero deficit,”President and CEO Kevin Dewar said.

With the amalgamation of all provincial health regions, layoffs may be inevitable. Dewar says it’s going to be a difficult year.

“The normal challenge we have is population growth and the population we serve… but it’s compounded this year with the move of one particular structure. It will be quite a challenge for us to stay focused,” Dewar said.

RQHR’s 2017-18 operating budget is over $1 billion, it includes a number of initiatives to provide patient care and cost reductions.

Dewar says they’ll be working with the Ministry of Health to finalize RQHR’s operating budget. It’s expected to be before the board by the province’s June 2nd deadline.